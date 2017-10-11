Here and There (Now and Then)

I haven’t written this Here and There column for a while due to the fact that I had a recent fall. I was going in our back door when my daughter’s large dogs decided they wanted to occupy the same step I was standing on. The dogs won the contest, and I fell onto the concrete below, shattering my left elbow and banging myself up all over my aged body.

My children took me by ambulance to Five Rivers Medical Center. After examination in the ER, I was admitted to the hospital. Thereafter, I received excellent care from hospitalists Dr. James Murray and Dr. David Weber.

Surgery on my broken elbow was scheduled a few days later. It was performed by orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Thomas Joseph assisted by his wife, anesthesiologist Dr. Philomina Thurinmaly. We’re so lucky that this talented couple choose to live here and serve our community. He is well known as an excellent bone specialist. And it’s so important at my age to have a skilled anesthesiologist.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/