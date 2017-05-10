Here and There (Now and Then)
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 2:14pm News Staff
by Ann Carroll
I was saddened to hear of the death of Jean Belford Simpson this week. Jean was a descendant of some of Randolph County’s oldest families. She loved our county and heradopted hometown of Pocahontas. She lived a long and productive life. My sympathy goes out to her children.
Although Jean resided in Pocahontas most of her life, much of her interest and love was for Reyno, the place where she was born and reared.
