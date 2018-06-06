Here and There

From time to time, Five Rivers Historic Preservation, Inc., a local non-profit corporation, presents reports of historical events here. I have always attended these presentations of local history and find them quite interesting. The presentation last week, held in Marilyn’s Marr Street Productions – Marr St. at the corner of W. Everett, provided the stage for this year’s talks, which were on, “Natural Heritage of Randolph County, Arkansas.”

The first speaker was my son, Bill Carroll, who since he graduated from the U of A, Fayetteville, his interest has been largely in local history. He began with a discussion of local geography. He mentioned how the Ozark uplands, specifically the Salem Plateau, cover over 75% of the County.

