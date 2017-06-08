Flood aftermath still with us

The American Red Cross has officially closed the shelter established at the old Randolph County Nursing Home for victims of the May 1 flooding.

A few residents of Patrick Manor which is currently undergoing renovations were still living at the shelter. Transitional housing was found for them. The Red Cross said the shelter had been open longer than any they had set up before - leading to the conclusion that affordable or available housing for people is not that easy to obtain in our area.

The shelter was a blessing for the people whose homes were flooded and our community responded and continues to monitor the situation with businesses and individuals still trying to clean, repair, and get the many structures affected back to livable condition.

