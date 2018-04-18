On Earth Day ... think about our planet

April 22 is Earth Day – observed around the world as a day to demonstrate support for environmental protections. It was established in 1970 the same year as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). President Richard Nixon signed the legislation in December 1970 establishing the EPA.

Because of the foresight of politicians and a president, our water and air became much safer than in the past.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/