The Randolph County Fair came and went as all events do with a blur of activity (some of those displaying animals might disagree). However for the average person attending, the week goes by fast and this year’s effort was a good one.

We actually attended more than usual and enjoyed the familiar aspects of the county fair - funnel cake, popcorn and our usual grilled burger.

The goat pens were full and the other pens seemed to have a good display of local farm animals. We enjoyed the chickens and rabbits, too, and the horses - always love the horses.

The week started with the parade and as it wound its way through downtown and on to the fairgrounds via Thomasville Avenue, people came out to watch the official opening of the fair.

