Contributions coming in for flood victims

Our community is very appreciative of the amount of donations and help that has come into the county as a result of the recent flooding.

We’re amazed as the generosity of people when they hear of others’ misfortunes.

Businesses, individuals, churches, schools, organizations and public officials have all given of their time, money, supplies or prayers for those who lost so much in the floodwaters.

