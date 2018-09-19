Burying Blanche Irene: An ode to sensible women

This morning I listened to a former high school teacher of mine, Mrs. Marilyn Horsman Sullivan, as she stood in the cool shade of ancient oak trees and paid tribute to her mother. Beside her endured one of the few buildings of its era remaining in these timeless, hallowed hills of home—the Old Union School House, a structure memorialized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Old Union Cemetery, adjacent to the school, served as the backdrop for Mrs. Sullivan’s remarks. Located deep in Randolph County’s Water Valley Township near the hamlet of Birdell on the lower Eleven Point River, the bucolic scene was pure Americana – even Ozarkiana, if you will. As my mind wondered, distracted by the clatter of truck tires on gravel and swept away by the glorious birdsong in the forested hills behind me, I envisioned Norman Rockwell capturing the event. Pity—no such famous artist attended the proceedings, so iPhone pictures and the memories of those in attendance will have to suffice.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/