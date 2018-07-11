Around Randolph County ....

We have been following the ongoing rescue of 12 members of a youth soccer team and their coach trapped for 17 days in a flooded dark, damp cave in Thailand. The rescue was hampered by downpours that slowed the pumping of water from the cave. It was finally announced on Tuesday that all of the boys and their coach had been removed from the cave.

The story captured the attention of the world as rescue workers and divers tried to figure out how to bring out the boys safely. The boys had to be taught diving in order to be removed. Two divers accompanied each boy out of the cave.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/