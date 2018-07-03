Around Randolph County ....

Pocahontas and Randolph County are blessed with recreational facilities.

On a hot Sunday afternoon many children and adults alike were enjoying the city’s water park with all the various ways to enjoy the refreshing pastime. The outside area contains a kiddie pool with its water sprays and slides and was filled with kids and adults alike. Many of the parents were sitting in the water while the kids whooped and hollered in fun and excitement. Close by there is a middle pool for swimming and a spa for relaxing. The third pool has two water slides on one end and a diving board on the other. All around are tables and umbrellas for shade. A concession stand is also available for refreshments.

