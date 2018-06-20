Rep. Matthew Shepherd is now the Speaker of the Arkansas House.

We convened for a special House Caucus Friday morning. The House voted by acclamation to name Shepherd as Speaker for the remainder of the 91st General Assembly.

Rep. Matthew Shepherd is serving his fourth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He is from El Dorado and represents District 6, which includes part of Union County.

