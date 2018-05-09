Arkansas House of Representatives

It is never lost on us here at the Capitol that a teacher’s day does not end with the bell. We know they spend countless hours at home grading papers, preparing for tomorrow’s lesson, and thinking about how to reach that challenging student who is falling behind.

We want to thank teachers for their relentless commitment to our children, seeing their full potential when no one else can and restoring their confidence. We also thank them for inspiring the next generation of teachers.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 7-11. This is a great time to show our thanks to the more than 33,000 teachers across the state.

