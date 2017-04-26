Arkansas executions continue

By Anita Murphy

Two other death row inmates, Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, were put to death Monday night as Arkansas continues its fast track executions. Last minute appeals were unsuccessful for the two men..

On Friday Federal District Judge Kristine Baker refused to grant a preliminary injunction to halt their executions.

