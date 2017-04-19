Arkansas executions to continue

The late breaking events surrounding Arkansas’ decision to execute 8 men on death row is causing Arkansas to be in the national news these days because of the rush to execute the men and the reason given – the end of the month expiration date of the drug being used. (Of the eight men, Jason McGehee has been granted clemency, for now, and two others, Don Davis and Bruce Ward, have been granted stays by the U.S. Supreme Court.)

As of Tuesday, Stacey Johnson and Ledell Lee will be put to death on April 20, Marcel Williams and Jack Jones on April 24 and Kenneth Williams on April 27.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/