Ark. General Assembly goes into recess

The 91st General Assembly has recessed and many in the state are breathing a sigh of relief. Several unecessary bills or potentially bad bills came out of this Legislative session so it is good to stop here. However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said said in a press release that he was very pleased with what he considered the most successful pro-growth and pro-business legislative sessions in recent history.

“Over the past 84 days the Arkansas General Assembly has worked hard to institute policies that make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family. I applaud the legislature’s work this session to spur economic development, improve education and raise the quality of life for all Arkansans.

