America at War 100 years ago
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 1:52pm News Staff
By Anita Murphy
World War I and my late mother have something in common. The United States entered the war with Germany 100 years ago in April 1917 when President Woodrow Wilson was in office. My mother was born on Feb. 5, that same year.
I can always remember who was president during WWI because of her birthdate, although most of her memories about her younger years were of the “Hoover Days,” as that generation called the Great Depression.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/