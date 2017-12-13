Alabama Senate election

In a surprise upset Tuesday, Alabama voters elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate for the first time in 25 years. Doug Jones defeated the Republican candidate Roy Moore in the special election for the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions after Sessions was appointed by Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney General.

The election was high profile because of the publicity that Moore has generated after defeating his opponent Luther Strange in the Republican primary held in September.

