Pocahontas - Wilma Jean Hart Pyles, 84, was born on September 10, 1934, to Floyd and Lula (Risenhoover) Hart of Biggers, AR and passed away on September 24, 2018, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Wilma was a very loving daughter, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She worked at Brown Shoe Factory for over 40 years. She loved her family, being on her farm, her special friends at 166 Café, and all her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband of 50 years, J.E. Pyles; 2nd husband, Herman Sorg; 4 sisters, Barb, Faye, Sue and Kay; 4 brothers, Buck, James Luther, Dean, and Danny. She is survived by daughter, Brenda (Larry) Garner of Jonesboro; son, Joseph Wayne Pyles of Pocahontas; three very loved grandchildren, Kristy (Jeff) Weldon of Troy, MO, Michael Garner of Mansfield, TX, Heather (David) Akins of Pocahontas; 6 very loved great grandchildren, Courtney Garner of Jonesboro, Bethany Weldon of Wentzville, MO, Blake Weldon of Troy, MO, Meagan Weldon of Springfield, MO, Garrett Akins and Madi Akins both of Pocahontas; 2 sisters-in-law, Geraldine Hart of Biggers, Judy Pyles of Wappapello, MO; 1 brother-in-law, Dick Waymon of Pocahontas; several nieces nephews, and her loving New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church family. All services will be at McNabb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 pm. The funeral will be on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 10:00 am with Ricky Layton officiating. Burial will follow in Johnston Cemetery in Reyno. Pallbearers: David Akins, Garrett Akins, Blake Weldon, Chris Fort, Donnie Medlock, and Mike Garner. Honorary pallbearers: Larry Garner, Jeff Weldon and David Argo.