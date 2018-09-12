Tom Arnold, 72, of Pocahontas and formerly of Harrison, passed away on September 8, 2018. He was born in Pocahontas on April 21, 1946, to Omer and Nellie Arnold. He retired from radio after more than 50 years and served the city of Harrison with the Chamber of Commerce. Tom loved to read, watch westerns, play golf and watch football. He especially enjoyed the time he spent having breakfast with his friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill and Wayne Arnold; and one sister, Anna Zitzelberger. He is survived by his wife, Mary Arnold; one son, Garrick Arnold (Michelle) of Portland, Ore.; one daughter, Monieca Merritt (Tony) of North Little Rock, Ark.; two grandchildren, Claire and Luke Arnold; one sister, Mary Throesh of Indiana; and one brother, John Arnold (Wilma) of Missouri. Arrangements are entrusted to Roller-Owens Funeral Home of North Little Rock. You may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens.