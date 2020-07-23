Stephen Joseph Prichard, 70, of Pocahontas, Ark., passed away at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Ark., on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Stephen was born on December 24, 1949, in Border, Texas, to Bill D. and Catherine Hinders Prichard.

Stephen was a loving husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He also served in the Arkansas National Guard.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, Bill D. and Catherine Hinders Prichard; and sister, Frida Radcliff.

Stephen leaves behind his wife, Sandra Pendergrass Prichard of the home; two sons, Shane (Lisa) Prichard of Greenwood, and Grant Prichard of Pocahontas; two daughters, Karli (Clint) Seagraves of Pocahontas, and Stephanie Jones of Batesville; seven brothers, Bill (Debbie) Prichard, Larry (Jo) Prichard, Richard (Lisa) Prichard, Jim Prichard, Mike Prichard, Charles (Laronda) Prichard, and Bob (Cindy) Prichard; one sister, Mary (Bill) Callahan; grandchildren, Gage Baker, Kendell Baker, Madisynn Prichard, Tatum Jones, Avery Durham, and Declan Seagraves.

A visitation was held in the chapel of the Fears Family Funeral Home, in Pocahontas, Ark., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cremation has been chosen as the method of final disposition.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul Catholic School, 311 Cedar