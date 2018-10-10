Roslee Crawford, 92, of Pocahontas, formerly of Biggers passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at Randolph County Nursing Home in Pocahontas. She was born January 19, 1926, to William Peter and Myrtle Bell Clark Weitkamp. Roslee was a homemaker and a member of Reyno church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford; son, James Eugene Crawford; daughter, Hazel and one infant daughter; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by sons, Jerry Crawford of Mammoth Springs, Don Crawford of Black Rock, Doyle Crawford of Biggers, David Crawford of Fisk, Mo., and Mack Crawford of Jonesboro; daughters, Janet Bailey, Judy Belles, Joan Thelemier and Geneva Rice, all of Pocahontas, Bonnie Lockett of Conway, and Connie Stevens of Redfield; brother, Jack Weitkamp of Delaplaine; 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Visitation will be Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. in Sharum Cemetery in Pocahontas with Darrell Fears officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Family will serve as pallbearers.