Rick Evan Davis, 57, of Pocahontas, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.

Rick was born August 27, 1963, in Rockford, Ill., to Raymond Edward Davis and Jean Davis (Arvin) Billips.

Rick proudly served in the U.S. Marines, and was a collector of baseball cards, comic books, and superhero figurines. He loved watching sports, especially the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jean (Arvin) Billips; one sister, Karen Louise Billips; and one niece, Megan Billips Holt.

Rick is survived by five brothers, Randy Davis of Pocahontas, Russell Davis of Pioneer, La., Ray Davis of Doniphan, Mo., Steven Billips of Jonesboro, and Arvin Billips of Charlotte, Ark.; two sisters, Crystal (Billy) Young of Jonesboro, and Robin (Kerry) Fike of Monroe, La.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. The family has chosen a private burial.