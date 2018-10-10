Peter Gustav Kluge passed from this world July 6, 2018. He was the son of Dr. Robert and Gladine Kluge, of Jonesboro and was born January 2, 1945 in Port Author, Texas. The family moved to Jonesboro in August of 1956 when his father became a professor at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. He was a graduate of Jonesboro High School and later became a member of the Arkansas State University Band while studying Studio Art with Dan Howard and intaglio printmaking under Arkansas Laureate, Evan Lindquist. In 1968 Peter graduated from Arkansas State University with a BFA in Studio Art. He earned his masters degree at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a concentration in intaglio printmaking. Peter worked with the Arkansas Art Center in Little Rock and taught high school before moving to Brooklyn, New York, where he spent the last 46 years of his life. He received favorable notices from critics for his costume design and set design for Kathryn Posin Dance Company, LA Dance Theater and Joffrey II Ballet. Peter is also known for his work as printmaker (intaglio), painter (oil, watercolor and acrylics), photographer, art teacher, graphic designer, interior designer, furniture designer and builder. You can view his artwork at http://petergustavkluge.artspan.com/index.php. Peter joins his parents, brother Bob, Gale and Deborah Kluge on the other side. He is survived by spouse, Lance Westergard; sister, Melissa, her husband, Jim, nieces Elisa, Stacy, Ashley and Loria; nephew Jim; grandniece Chloe, grandnephews Cullen and Cade. Loved by many, his talent and unique brand of humor will be missed by all who knew him. An art scholarship fund has been set up in Peter’s name at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro. Donate online at http://ww.astate.edu/a/advancement/give-now/index.dot and enter Peter Gustav Kluge Art Scholarship in the “other” box. Checks can be made out to the ASU Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 1990, State University, AR 72467. Fill in the memo line with Peter Gustav Kluge Art Scholarship.