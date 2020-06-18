Pamela Sue Ring Russell, 66, of Pocahontas, Ark., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the CHI St. Vincent Medical Center-North in Sherwood, Ark.

Pamela was born on Tuesday, July 28, 1953, in Hazel Park, Mich., to Curtis and Marian Depriest Ring.

Pamela was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. She loved to play bridge, crochet, and sing. Pamela and her husband, Gaylon, pastored the New Hope Assembly of God Church in Pocahontas for many years.

Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Ring Sr. and Marian Dalton; one son, Jonathan Russell; brother, Curtis Ring; and sister, Carol Warden.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Gaylon Russell; one son, Nick (Jennifer) Russell of Pocahontas; three brothers, Larry (Linda) Ring, Thomas (Carole) Ring, and Paul (Terri) Ring, all of Michigan; three sisters, Libby (Walt) Kelley of Virginia, Beth Ring and Ina Ring, both of Michigan; three grandchildren, Bailey Followell, Blane Russell, and Brody Russel; and many friends and loved ones.

All services will be held in the chapel of the Fears Family Funeral Home, in Pocahontas, Ark. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Pamela’s funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, with Mike Mills, Wayne Bryant, and Tommy Carpenter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery in Black Rock.

To send online condolences, please visit fearsfamilyfuneralhome.com