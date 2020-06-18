Marilyn Mann, 83, of Jacksonville, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence.

She was born September 24, 1936, in Pocahontas, Ark., the daughter of Carl and Opal Brown Haynes. She married George “Jack” Mann on November 26, 1958, in Pocahontas, Ark., and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Mark (Susan) Mann of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Mike (Amy) Mann of Broomfield, Colo.; six grandchildren, Ryan Mann of New York, New York, Zack Mann of Chicago, Jenny Mann of San Francisco, Calif., Jacob (Jordan) Mann of Chicago, Alaina Mann of Jacksonville, and Gabrielle Mann of Denver, Color.; and two sisters, Carilyn Smith of Six Mile, S.C., and Barbara Gschwend of Jonesboro, Ark.

Marilyn graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Illinois College in 1974 with a degree in English. She taught fourth grade at Eisenhower Elementary School, retiring after 20 years. Marilyn loved the students she taught and following retirement, enjoyed volunteering at The Lighthouse. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and taking walks with her husband Jack. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren

A private service will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.