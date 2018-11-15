Lonnie Earl Bickford, 77, of Maynard, Ark., passed away at his home on Monday, November 12, 2018. Lonnie was born on May 20, 1941, in Doniphan, Mo., to Burel and Mary Hurst Bickford.

Lonnie was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church in Doniphan.

Lonnie proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the Navy in 1978, after 20 years of service.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents, Burel and Mary Hurst Bickford.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Eddie Faye Overshine Bickford of the home; son, Kevin Earl (Jean) Bickford of Beech Grove; daughter, Beth (Robert) Dukes of Knoxville, Tenn.; brothers, Archie (Pat) Bickford of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Jerry Bickford of Joplin, Mo., William Bickford of Pocahontas, and Jack Bickford of Pocahontas; sisters, Juanita Barton of Doniphan, Mo., and Bonnie (Ron) Elston of Doniphan, Mo.; grandchildren, Andrew Dukes of Washington D.C., Megan Dukes of Memphis, Lauren Dukes of Knoxville, Tenn., and Dylan Bickford of Beech Grove.

All services will be held in the chapel of the Fears Family Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Ark., on Friday, November 16, 2018. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Lonnie’s funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 1:00 p.m.; with Larry Clark, Ron Elston, and Dale Epstein, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maynard Cemetery.

