onesboro - Lee Imogene “Gean” Upshaw Spikes, 89, passed away on February 8, 2018, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.Gean was born February 9, 1928, in Bardley, Mo., to Le Roy and Bertie Lee McKee Upshaw. She was married to Bill Spikes for 63 years. She worked for the Red Cross, Brown Shoe, and Futrell Pharmacy for 28 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and did the things a mother of two girls loved to do.She was preceded in death by her parents, Le Roy and Bertie Upshaw; husband, Bill H. Spikes; sis-ter, Goldie Holland; broth-ers, David and Eugene Upshaw.She leaves behind two daughters, Pam (Phil) Burton, Ann (Tim) Woodruff; two grandsons, Bill (Shelly) Burton, Bart Burton; two grand-daughters, Libby (Matt) Collar, Mandy (Eric) Tennyson; one great-granddaughter, Anna Grace Burton; one great-grandson, Jackson Travers Burton; along with many other relatives and friends.Visitation was Sunday, February 11, 2018, from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Pyburn Street Church of Christ. A funeral began at 2:30 p.m. with Jimmy Adcox officiating. Burial followed in Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of McNabb Funeral Home.Pallbearers: Bill Burton, Bart Burton, Eric Tennyson, Matt Collar, Tim Woodruff and Phil Burton.Honorary pallbearers: Max Long, Byron Futrell and Bob Dawson