Pocahontas - Julia Marie Watson Hicks, 103, passed away on October 5, 2018, at Pocahontas Healthcare and Rehab in Pocahontas. Julia was born on May 27, 1915 in Datto, Ark., to William Anderson and Fannie Belle Petty Watson. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandma. She loved family gatherings and music as well as reading until she lost her sight. She gardened and grew tomatoes until she was 100 years old and got her driver’s license at 70 years old. She always saw the good in everyone she met and was loved by anyone who met her. Julia always gave the best advice. She told her kids and grandkids if anything was bothering them to just “throw it over the fence.” She was quoted in the May 2017 Stars Magazine as saying “I have had a good life. I was blessed with the sweetest husband you could ever know. And a wonderful family. I thank God for the life He has given me.” She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Shearl Elvin Hicks; son, Gayland Duane Hicks; great-great-grandson Deklan Hicks McKee; three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by children, Ronnie Shearl (Sue) Hicks, Ricky (Nema) Hicks, both of Pocahontas, Michael (Gloria) Hicks of Texarkana, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 26 great-great-grandchildren. Services were held at McNabb Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was on Monday, October 8, 2018 from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral was held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 10 a.m. with Jeral Dean officiating. Burial followed in Richwood Cemetery in Corning.