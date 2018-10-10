Juanita Yvonne Pride Butler, 82, of Maynard, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Juanita was born on April 14, 1936, in Supply, Ark., to William Horce Pride and Ethel Pearl Sanders Pride. Juanita was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Maynard. Juanita spent many years working for the Maynard School District. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Junior Pride; sister-in-law, Norma Pride. Survivors include, husband, Lonnie Butler of the home; sons, Deon (Sandy) Butler of Maynard, and Dennis Butler of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Lavon Butler of Jonesboro, Brandon (Samantha) Butler of Pocahontas, and Logan Butler of Jonesboro; great-grandchildren, Karson and Emmy Butler, both of Pocahontas; nieces, Bea (Lee) Hearn of Maynard, and Margaret Pride Evans; nephews, Leslie and Lloyd Pride. All services will be held in the chapel of the Fears Family Funeral Home, in Pocahontas. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Juanita’s funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 14, 2018; Al Feaser and Bill Evans, officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingram Cemetery, near Supply. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fearsfamilyfuneralhome.com