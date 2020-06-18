Jessie Virginia Harmon, 97, of Heber Springs passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at BHMC in Heber Springs, Ark.

She was born to the late Troy and Mary Elizabeth Ratliff Jackson in Old Walnut Ridge on March 31, 1923. Jessie loved quilting and crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Lizzie Jackson; brother, JC Jackson; twin sister, Tressie Ingram; sister, Helen Kelly; and sons, Jerry and Harold Harmon.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Carpenter of Heber Springs; grandchildren, Terry (Chasta) Harmon of Anderson, Ind., Bonnie (Mark) Webber of Heber Springs, and Troy Harmon of Anderson, Ind.; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation was held Monday, June 15, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. Services were held 11:00 a.m., with Joshua Dement officiating. Burial followed services at the Masonic Cemetery.