Pocahontas – James Ervin Nobles, 67, of Pocahontas passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at his home. Ervin was born August 14, 1951, in Marianna, son of JW and Dorothy Farmer Nobles. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John W and “Granny” Ida Mae Akins Newman, Henry Leroy and Effie Lewis Farmer; three aunts, Frances Farmer Faircloth, Johnnie Nobles Moore, and “Aunt Matt” Martha Nobles Coody. He is survived by one daughter, Amy D. Nobles Neal and son-in-law Steven Neal of Kansas City, Mo.; niece, Jennifer and Jeremy Morehead of Conway, Ark.; sisters, Virginia and David Koons of Jonesboro, Ark., Sheila Nobles of Cordele, Ga.; and brother, James Willis Nobles Jr. of Pocahontas. A memorial and visitation were held Monday, October 8, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of God on Park Street in Pocahontas. Services were under direction of McNabb Funeral Home.