James Edward Covey, 72, of Pocahontas, Ark., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Bernards Medical Center, in Jonesboro, Ark.

James was born on May 27, 1948, in Johnson City, Tenn., to James and Ruth Yates Covey.

James was a loving father, brother, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, neighbor, and friend. He was a member of the Shannon Baptist Church in Pocahontas.

James is preceded in death by his parents; James and Ruth Yates Covey; and brothers, Randy Covey and David Covey.

James is survived by three sons, Albert Covey, of Rockford, Ill., Donnie (Brook) Davidson of Hoxie, and Michael (Kim) Davidson of Shannon; two daughters, Stephanie (Josh) Holmes of Washington, and Carla Jo (Michael) Davis of Engelberg; siblings, Jim (Leah) Covey of Illinois, Becky (Shannon) Morten of Tennessee, Tammy (Billy) Newton of Illinois, Debbie (Rusty) Kerley of Illinois, and Lisa (David) Stalf of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Burgess of Pocahontas, David Edward Green of Pocahontas, Payhton Davidson of Piggott, Michael Vanderber of Shannon, and Brooklynn Davidson of Lake City; great-grandchildren, Amara Latta and Paisley Burgess; mother-in-law, Josie Robins; father-in-law, Carl Robins; stepmother, Lillian Covey; and best friend, Melinda Covey.

All services for James Covey will be held in the chapel of the Fears Family Funeral Home, in Pocahontas, Ark., on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. James’ funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 7:00 p.m.; Rusty Kerley, officiating. Cremation has been chosen as the method of final disposition and the cremation process will be initiated at the conclusion of all services.

COVID-19 restrictions are in effect. Those attending must follow the directives issued by the Governor of Arkansas, including the following: wearing a face covering, signing the contact registry, and maintaining social distancing at all times.