Fred Snyder Jr., 75, of Walnut Ridge, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Fred was born on Thursday, April 22, 1943, in Walnut Ridge, to Fred and Grace Ary Snyder. On December 7, 1960, Fred married the love of his life, Verna Lou Walton. They were married for 57 years. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Grace Ary Snyder; brothers, Ed and Leman Snyder; sisters, Earlene Snyder and Emma Walton. Survivors include, wife, Verna Lou Walton Snyder of the home; sons, Johnnie (Heather) Snyder of Ash Flat, and Kavin (Stephanie) Snyder of Paragould; daughter, Gracie (Ed) Allen of Smithville; brothers, David Snyder of Maynard, Carl (Shirley) Snyder of Pocahontas, and Alfred Snyder of Maynard; sister, Pauline Reeves of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Johnnie (Morgan) Snyder, Amber Snyder, Colt Lee, Brody Farris, Taylor Farris, Krista Price, Jackie (Lindsey) Price, Miranda Newman, Zackary Snyder, Mason Snyder, Bentley Snyder, Derek (Katie) Meeks, and Ariel (Cody) Lindholme; 11 great-grandchildren. All services will be held in the chapel of the Fears Family Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Ark. Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Friday, October 5, 2018. Fred’s funeral service began at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 6, 2018, with Royce Schanda officiating. Burial followed in the Chesser Cemetery. Friends and family were honored to serve as pallbearers; grandsons served as honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fearsfamilyfuneralhome.com