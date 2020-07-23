Pocahontas – Ernie Lee Carson, 70, of Pocahontas, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center. He was born March 26,

He was born March 26, 1950, in Walnut Ridge to the late Grover and Myrtle Jones Carson. He was an auto body repairman and of the Pentecostal belief.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one great-granddaughter, Emilee Carson; and two brothers, Truman and James Carson.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Judy McManners Carson; three children, Shirley Contreras, Allan Carson, and Kimberly Dean; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Ray (Barbara) Carson and Frank (Pat) Carson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m., in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m., with Rick Hart officiating. Burial followed in Randolph Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Rousch, Jamie Sullens, Cody Maxie, Nick Russell, Anthony Hart, and Eddie Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cody Carson and Quinton Carson.