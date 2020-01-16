April 16, 1928 – January 7, 2020

Durango, Colo. – Edwin Clement Cox, Jr. passed away at home in Durango, Colo., in the early hours of January 7, 2020.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Gabrielle Hammer Cox. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Bernardine DeClerk Cox of Durango, Colo.; brother, Donald R. Cox and wife, Ruth Ann Cox of Pocahontas, Ark.; daughters, Danielle Cellini of Kenya, Michelle Buckland of Argentina, Karen Cox of Fayetteville, Ark., and Robin Cox DeSimone of Dallas, Texas; stepchildren Kirk Wilson of Little Rock, Ark., and Angela Brightwell of Boulder, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and six great-­‐grandchildren.

Ed was born in Knobel, Ark., on April 16, 1928, the son of Edwin C. Cox, Sr. and Tola Eugenia Hite Cox, and graduated from Pocahontas High School. He graduated with honors in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1949.

He was a lifelong member of Rotary International and an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango, Colo. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army. Ed enjoyed living in Colorado. The jeep trails of Colorado were a special challenge, as well as snow skiing. Foreign travel was another special interest, and he enjoyed visiting many countries. Music was a large part of Ed's life, and he enjoyed choral, symphony, and organ music. As a trained singer, he was frequently invited to sing for weddings and funerals, and served as a choral director for several churches.

Ed had an early interest in computers, cell phones, sound systems, and hearing aids; and owned a computer shop in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He enjoyed the study of aeronautics and had a pilot's license. Ed's favorite foods included southern foods such as catfish and barbecue, ice cream, milkshakes, key lime pie, and fine teas.

A memorial service was held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Durango, Colo., at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 18.

Burial will take place at Randolph Memorial Gardens, Pocahontas, Ark., at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 25.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Mercy C/O Mercy Foundation, 110 Three Springs Boulevard, Durango, CO 81301.