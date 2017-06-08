Dr. Robert “Doc” Bowers, 74, passed away June 1, at Lawrence County Hospital in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

He was born August 8, 1942. His parents were Ruff and Pearl Bowers.

Roberts was a graduate of Pocahontas High School.

He and Reva Tribble were married October 21, 1962. After getting married, they eventually moved to Missouri where Robert had a dream of becoming a Chiropractor. They both worked various jobs to work his way through Chiropractic college, graduating in 1971. They had offices in Arnold, Mo. And in Marble Hill, Mo.

After many years in practice, they decided to move back to Pocahontas to be closer to family and friends. Doc had an office in Pocahontas up until his retirement. He never met a stranger. He loved to talk and give advice if asked. His main interest in life was spending time with Reva who he always referred to as his bride. Doc had a passion for buying and fixing up classic cars and dabbling in real estate.

He will be missed b all who knew him. He was one-of-a-king.

Survivors include his wife, Reva Bowers, one son, Robert “Rob” Bowers Jr. of Pocahontas, along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service was held June 5, 2017, at 2 p.m. with Kim Nibert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paragould Childrens Home or St. Judes in Memphis.