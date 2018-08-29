Dorothy M. Ziegler, 96, formerly of Longtown, died August 22, 2018, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She was born May 23, 1922 in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., daughter of Frank X. and Olivia (Roth) Arnold. She and Milton K. “Bud” Ziegler were married on March 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2005. Dorothy was a homemaker. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Crosstown. She was an avid quilter, gardener and cook. Survivors include two sons and one daughter, Ken (Jan) Ziegler of Pocahontas, Ark., Ray (Carol) Ziegler of Ste. Genevieve and Ann (Gary) Sitzes of Jackson, one daughter-in-law, Charlotte Ziegler of Fenton, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Frank Ziegler, three brothers, Bill, Buddy and Leon Arnold and three sisters, Elvina Bahr, Louise Naeger and Ellen Siebert. Visitation was held at Young & Sons Funeral Home on Friday, August 24 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 25 from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. She was taken to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer CM officiating. Burial was in St. James Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Breast Cancer Foundation. Young & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in Perryville, Mo., provided the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at youngandsonsfuneral.com.