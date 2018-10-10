Doris E. Weaver

Doris Ellen Weaver, a life-long resident of Lansing, Mich., died Friday Oct. 5, 2018, at the age of 95. Doris was born Aug. 4, 1923. She was the descendant of Lansing founding father Henry Harrison North and was the daughter of Clement Harrison and Bessie Estella (Twichell) North. She was the valedictorian of Diamondale Michigan High School class of 1941. She was a gifted athlete, avid sports fan, and gardener. Doris was married to U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth George Weaver on Jan. 15, 1946. Doris was predeceased by her husband; children Kay Gloria Weaver and Barry Gene Weaver; siblings Marian (Polzien); Vera (Richardson); Harold; Roy; and Fred. She is survived by daughters Wilda Eileen (Charles) Rowe of Dalton and Elaine Edna (William) Hagen of Michigan; eight nephews; two nieces; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be at Estes Leadley Funeral Home, 325 W. Washentaw, Lansing, Mich. at 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Oct. 12. Services will be held at Bethleham Evangelical Lutheran Church, 549 E. Mount Hope Ave, Lansing, at 11:00 a.m. Oct. 13. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to send donations to Bethleham Evangelical Lutheran Church Women or the Leader Dogs for the Blind