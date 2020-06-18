Debra Kay Rogers, 64, of Biggers, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020, at Five Rivers Medical Center.

She was born March 9, 1956, to the late Kethel and Irene Holland Morley in Heroin, Ill. She was a Christian and attended Shannon Baptist Church.

Debra is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Jillian, Linda Trotter; and brother, Kethel Robert Morley Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Rogers; three children, Lisa Crawford of Biggers, Shelly (Rodney) Abernathy of Bokoshe, Okla., and Bryan Rogers of Warm Springs; six grandchildren, Gage Rogers of the home, Jody Crawford of Biggers, Ragan (Brayden) Cox of Bokoshe, Okla., Lauren Crawford of Pocahontas, Carson Abernathy of Bokoshe, Okla., and Olivia Crawford of Biggers; sister, Millie Horn of Des Arc, Ark.; brother, Keith Morley of Paragould.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday June 18, 2020, with Tommie Boles and Kim Bridges officiating. Burial will follow services at the Hite Cemetery.

The following have the honor of being pallbearers: Bryan Rogers, Jimmie Murray, Scottie Murray, Kelvin Rogers, Darrell Nelson, and Ricky Rogers.