Billy Todd Barnes was born November 8, 1925, in Beloit, Wis. He went to be with the Lord at 92 years old on July 13, 2018. Billy was born to Glen F. And Pansey Todd Barnes. He lived in Randolph County at 4323 Hwy. 90 West in Pocahontas, Ark. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Barnes; and grandsons Matt Walls and Todd Presley. He is survived by his wife of the home Eva Lea Segraves Barnes, two daughters, Brenda (Danny) Walls and Michele Presley (Charlie Raglin) both of Pocahontas, Ark.; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Presley of Pocahontas, Angel (Brent) Reynolds of Trophy Club, Texas, Megan Walls of Pocahontas, and Brooke Rickey of Pocahontas; great-grandchildren, Mia and Braden Presley, Tate, Lexie, and Beckett Reynolds, Avery Walls, and Ben and Harper Walls; nephew, Frank (Marci) Barnes of Bend, Ore. Billy was a truck driver most of his life. He drove for Magee Company hauling picture frames for many years then went on to drive for Kincade Trucking hauling livestock where he retired. He worked for Brown Shoe Company in his earlier years. He served his country in WWII in the US Army 733 Engineer Depot Company from December 1944 to May 1946. H e m a r r i e d Eva Lea Segraves o n December 2 , 1944. He grew up at the Hotel Randolph on US Highway 62 and 67 which was owned by his parents. He built his home on Hwy. 90 West in Pocahontas where he raised his family and still resided there until his health became bad and just this year resided at Randolph Home for a short time until he made his journey to be with the Lord. Billy had many friends to whom he would just like to sit and tell his old truck driving stories to. In his younger days he loved the Current River and Black River of Randolph County where he spent a lot of time fishing and swimming. Services were held Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. Visitation was from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m., with Clyde Hackworth and Joshua Dement officiating. Burial was in Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremy Presley, BJ Fort, Kevin Brown, Hunter Segraves, Monte Segraves, and Johnny Segraves. Honorary pallbearers were Rickey Fort, Terrill Luter, Don Bundren, Howard Barr, Jordan Segraves, and Steve Kincade