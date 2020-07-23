Bessie Geneva (Holder) Turner, 94, of Pocahontas, passed away July 17, 2020, in Jonesboro.

She was born to Alex and Myrtle Holder on August 21, 1925, in Delaplaine, Ark.

Survivors: Daughter, Lana (Turner) Kimbro of Springfield, Tenn.; Son, Terry Turner of Middlebrook, Ark.; four grandchildren, Eric Turner of Bolivar, Mo., Lisa Turner of Jonesboro, Ark., Jason Turner of Jonesboro, Ark., and Jamie (Kimbro) Pistel of White House, Tenn.; and six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert E. Turner; her eldest son, John Turner; brothers, Hoover and James Holder; sisters, Josephine “Jo” (Holder) Hart and Jesse (Holder) Lindenmeier.

Bessie’s life was dedicated to Christ at an early age. She was a lifelong member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Pocahontas. Bessie was a surgical nurse for 24 years at Randolph County Hospital in Pocahontas.

No public memorial service is planned at this time. Bessie will be entombed at Randolph Memorial Gardens under the direction of McNabb Funeral Home.