Pocahontas - Barbara Jean Mitchell, 77, passed away on February 7, 2018, at Five Rivers Medical Center. Barbara was born October 22, 1940, in Pocahontas, Ark., to Waple and Rheita Crosby Verkler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waple and Rheita Verkler, and four brothers, T.J., Harold and Darrell Verkler, and Ken Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Everett Mitchell of the home; daughter, Connie (Tom) Juergens of St. Louis, Mo.; son, Daniel Mitchell of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Ashley) Juergens of Manchester, Mo., Mitchell Juergens of Annapolis, Md., Paige Mitchell, Peyton Mitchell of Pocahontas; sisters, Wilma Burrows of Randolph County and Betty (Tom) Feager of St. Louis, Mo. Both services were held at McNabb Funeral Home. Visitation was on Sunday, February 11, 2018, from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. The funeral service was held on Monday, February 12, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Johnny Gibson officiating. Burial followed in Chesser Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew Juergens, Mitchell Juergens, Austin Oglesby, Larry Mitchell, Ronnie Hart and Randy Ward.