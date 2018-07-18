Bono - Alfred Kerley, 84, passed away on July 10, 2018, at home surrounded by family. Alfred was born on April 18, 1934, in Maynard, Ark., to Otis and Iva Jarrett Kerley. Alfred and June enjoyed 65 years of marriage. During that time, they not only built a loving family but they also built many homes and businesses. He enjoyed hard work, his family, and loved traveling locally and abroad, as well as fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judy Cannady; two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, June Kerley of the home; son, Jeff (Star) Kerley; son-in-law, Carl Cannady; grandchildren, Alicia (Drew) Seruya, Josh (Amanda) Kerley, Marcus Kerley, Lindsey (Corey) Brasfield, Wade (Brittany) Kerley; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty S i n k s ; and several nieces and n e p h - ews. B o t h services were held at McNabb Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held Friday, July 13, 2018, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The funeral service was held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., with Richard Akins and Harmon Seawel officiating. Burial followed in Maynard Cemetery. Jeff Kerley, Josh, Marcus and Wade Kerley, Jarrett and Sam Simpson served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Bennie Jarrett, Charles Jarrett, Drew Seruya and Corey Brasfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Bono Church of Christ Food Pantry or The Children’s Home.