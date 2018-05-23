Zitzelberger wins County Collector’s race

Eighteen percent of the 10,160 registered voters cast votes in the Preferential Primary election held Tuesday. Jennifer Zitzelberger won the Randolph County Collector’s race in the Democratic Primary and Chris Winebaugh was the Democratic Primary winner in the Sheriff’s race.

In unofficial election results in the State Senate District 19 race Incumbent Linda Collins-Smith carried Randolph County with 442 votes or 68 percent. Her opponent, James Sturch netted 208 votes for 32 percent in the Republican Primary. However, according to the Democrat-Gazette, Sturch won the seat with 5,299 votes or 52.86 percent to Smith’s 4,726 or 47.14 percent.

