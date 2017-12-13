Youngsters interact with police officers in Shop with a Cop event

The spirit of Christmas was evident Monday evening as 29 youngsters were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart Supercenter in East Pocahontas during the second annual “Shop with a Cop” event. Raul Blasini said each child was allowed $150 for shopping, all courtesy of a Walmart grant and a lot of generous individuals and churches in the area.

And one cannot forget all the volunteers. In addition to Blasini, and his organizers, representatives from the local city police, fire department, parks, and recreation, as well as, state police and county sheriff’s department, were on hand to shop and spent some one-on-one time with the kids.

