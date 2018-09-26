WV Fire Department prepares for annual haunted house event

Star Herald Staff POCAHONTAS—The Water Valley Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready to kick off their 18th annual Haunted House and Haunted Hay Ride event to be held October 20 and October 27. Bill Mitchell of the Water Valley Fire Department and owner of Water Valley Machine Shop was special guest speaker at Thursday’s monthly Randolph County Chamber of Commerce meeting held at the Old Courthouse where he filled members of the Chamber board in on the increasingly popular event and what they do.

“We’re very proud of what we have out there in the country,” Mitchell said. “We started this 18 years ago and I’ve learned a few things about this. One thing is when they first told me we were going to do a haunted house, I thought, ‘Really… who’ll go to a haunted house?’” Mitchell explained that he lives a few miles away from the fire department and while driving to their first event 18 years ago, he came up over the big hill and could see headlights all throughout the valley.

