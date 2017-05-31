WBC addressing teacher shortage with new masters program

Dr. Rosemary Weaver, Dean of Graduate and Online Programs at Williams Baptist College, was the guest speaker at the May 24 Pocahontas Rotary Club meeting to introduce local Rotarians to WBC’s new Master of Art in Education.

“Everyone knows there is a shortage of teachers,” Dr. Weaver said. “With this program if you currently hold a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science in a certain field, such as in science, Christian ministry, or whatever, but do not have a teaching degree, you can acquire a Master of Art in Education which will allow you to teach.”

