Water Works employees making repairs

POCAHONTAS– During the May 10 Quorum Court meeting, Randolph County Judge David Jansen formed a committee to address the growing need for storage space at the Randolph County Courthouse and annex building.

Justice Dewrell Thompson, appointed by Jansen to the committee, said that Randolph County is one of the few counties, if not the only county, in the state to have not suffered fire or other catastrophic events to their courthouse and original records. Thompson, who is also active in area history and tourism, said the courthouse still has original records dating back to the county’s inception in 1835.

