Vietnam era veterans honored at VA event

During the Oct. 5 Veteran’s Town Hall Meeting at the Randolph County Development Center, Veterans who served during the Vietnam War (even if not stationed in Vietnam) were honored. Each were asked to stand, received applause for their service as Vietnam Veteran Lapel pins were distributed … a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks.

Dr. Patricia Hall, a retired Colonel, stated the Vietnam Veterans were “not treated well when they returned home” and the pin was a way of recognizing, thanking and honoring the U.S. military veterans who served during the Vietnam War period, one of the longest in our nation’s history.

