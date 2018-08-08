Veterans clinic now open 5 days a week

The Pocahontas VA Outpatient Clinic celebrated extending its number of days now open with a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 3. The clinic will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Previously the clinic was only open two days a week.

The event was attended by the Poplar Bluff VA Medical Center staff, representatives from Congressman Rick Crawford’s office and representatives of the offices of Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/